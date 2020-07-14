Allie Tester

Alexandria Dawn Tester, age 29, of Mountain City, TN passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 6, 2020 in Sullivan County, TN Allie was born at Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC April 21, 1991. She was a lifelong resident of Mountain City. Allie was a loyal person who made friends easily. She had a unique style and enjoyed drawing in her spare time. Allie loved spending time with her boys and especially making them laugh.

She is survived by her two sons, Elijah Dollar and Ryker Mills; mother, Bernice Tester; fathers Doug Curd and Gary Tester; sisters Cassie Winters(husband Adam) and Kelly Tester, all of Mountain City, TN; brother Josh Poteet(wife Katelyn), Elizabethton, TN; maternal grandmother Joyce Bryant and paternal grandmother June Tester; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friend Austin Mills.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Burl Bryant; paternal grandfather Ellis Tester; fiancé Joshua Dollar and special friend Brittany Carroll.

Services were conducted at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Friday, July 10th with Rev. Russell Poteet officiating. The viewing was from 6:00-7:00 PM, followed by funeral at 7:00. Graveside services were at Phillipi Cemetery Saturday, July 11th at 11:00 AM.

Pallbearers were Bryan Bryant, Richard Bryant, Matthew Brown, Austin Mills, Benji Pleasant, Jerry Duncan, and Shaland Tester. Honorary pallbearer was Eric Tester.

The family would like to express thanks to Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, with special appreciation to Dan Lipford for his support during this difficult time. Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.