Ada Osborne

We are saddened to announce the passing of Ada Mae Williams Osborne, age 90, on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born December 29, 1930 to the late James Williams and Callie Williams. She is also preceded in death by her spouse, Chester Osborne. brother; Joe Williams and 4 sisters; Doll Goode, Emma Wagner, Pauline Greer, and Hallie Dunn Ada enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, reading, and quilting. She would often volunteer in the food pantry of First Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include: Daughters; Peggy Bonifacino and Jimmy of Mountain City, TN and Marion Taylor of West Grove, PA. Sons; James Osborne and Becky of Morganton, NC and Cecil Osborne of Mountain City, TN. 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation was held at First Baptist Church from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021. Funeral service began at 2:00pm and graveside services followed at Sunset Memorial Park with Ricky Campbell officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Arrangements for the Osborne family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.