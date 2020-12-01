Jack Edward Dickens Jr., age 48, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, NC. Jack was born on August 21, 1972 to the late Jack Edward Dickens Sr. and Sandra Lee Taylor Dickens.

Jack worked for over 15 years in the sheet rock business. He enjoyed music, watching movies, and traveling. He was always a giving person and will be remembered for his kind heart.

Those left to cherish his memories include his fiancé, Denise Romano; sister, Linda Sturgill and husband David; niece, Rachel Sturgill; nephews, Christopher Sturgill, Ryan Sturgill; aunt, Bertha Tichinel of Mississippi and several cousins.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Furches and Nephew Christopher Sturgill officiating. The graveside service and burial followed at the Greene Cemetery. Pallbearers were Christopher Sturgill, Ryan Sturgill, David Sturgill, David Lewis, Johnny Norris, and Darrel Crowder. At other times, friends and family may visit the home of Linda Sturgill, 191 Moretz Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Jack Edward Dickens Jr. has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.