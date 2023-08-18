The construction on North Church Street has finally begun. After months of waiting, residents can expect to experience the inconveniences that are part of upgrading the sidewalks.
“We are asking residents to be patient,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan. In addition to homeowners experiencing the end of their driveway being dismantled, “motorists can expect some delays while the construction crew is tearing up the sidewalks.”
Residents have been waiting a few months longer than expected for the crews to begin work. The delay was discussed during the last two City Council meetings. During the August meeting, Mayor Jordan asked Public Works Director if “any work has been done?”
Kenneth Dickens assured council members the construction crew “has been there and getting all the measurements, the bridge to Dug’s Hill is marked, and some of the driveway entrances have been cut.”
Mayor Jordan explained waiting for the construction “has been a slow process” and has “been a learning experience,” adding, “The next time, we are going to put stipulations to when the work has to be done. We did not put a deadline in the contract.”
The construction is expected to take a minimum of six weeks to complete. While the upgraded sidewalks and driveways will be aesthetically pleasing, the project provides more than just good looks to the town.
“The sidewalk was dangerous,” said Jordan. “Where it was a state road, it was paved so many times. The road was above the sidewalk.”
In addition to expanding the sidewalk, Jordan wants residents to know resident’s driveways that were torn out will be rebuilt.
“The sidewalk will be four feet wide,” said Jordan, adding. “Everything they cut up, they will repour and fix the driveways back.”
Approximately 2,200 feet of sidewalk is slated for construction. While the total cost is not finalized, the sidewalk is expected to cost $149,000, and according to Jordan, the money for the work has been allocated from the ARP grant.
“We are using the ARP money given to us,” said Jordan.
In August 2022, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced grants totaling $37,910,909 from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Johnson County was one of six recipients to receive ARP grant money.
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org