The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over three billion dollars in various research projects studying climate-smart agriculture.
One such project–a collaborative effort between Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture–was awarded nearly five million dollars last December.
The project is titled “Climate-Smart Fiber Hemp: A Versatile Thread Connecting the Nation’s Underserved Farmers, Climate Change Mitigation and Novel Market Opportunities,” according to a press release by the Nashville-based Hemp Alliance of Tennessee.
HAT, as a 501c6 nonprofit trade association, will take on project management and will handle the financials, according to president Frederick Cawthon. The universities will perform the research.
Dr. Mitchell Richmond, Assistant Professor of Plant Sciences at UT, is very excited about his department’s role in the joint project.
“It’s kind of a pilot project that will take a systems approach to very accurate and precise data collection for hemp production in Tennessee. We’d like to put out an extension publication that includes variety selections, cultivation, pest control, harvesting, and other aspects of growing fiber hemp.”
Hemp, or industrial hemp, is a botanical class of Cannabis grown specifically for industrial or medicinal use. Hemp typically has lower concentrations of total THC and may have higher concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD), which potentially mitigates the psychoactive effects of THC. The legality of hemp varies widely among countries. Some governments regulate the concentration of THC and permit only hemp that is bred with an especially low THC content into commercial production. But hemp is a plant of a thousand uses, and fiber hemp can give farmers a reliable, sustainable alternative crop.
Richmond will work on the research project with fellow professors Dr. Debasish Saha (Biosystems Engineering and Soil Sciences) as well as Dr. David Hughes and Dr. Edward Yu (Agricultural and Resource Economics). Richmond’s role includes a variety of screenings and studying agronomic practices. Saha will monitor greenhouse gas emissions and soil carbon sequestration, and Hughes and Yu will focus on the economics of fiber hemp.
A major goal of the project is to research the ways that fiber hemp is a climate-smart commodity–a crop whose production reduces greenhouse gas emissions or sequesters carbon, as defined by the USDA.
The climate-smart fiber hemp project also seeks to connect underserved and small farmers with the resources that they need to succeed in the fiber hemp industry.
Specifically, the project will focus on participants in TSU’s seven-month certificate program for beginning farmers. “This grant will try to leverage some of the new and underserved farmers from the Tennessee New Farmer Academy and get those growers on board with this project,” Richmond says.
For Cawthon, it’s all about leveling the playing field of industrial hemp production. “Corporate farms are always the first to market. This grant will create opportunities for small farmers to be at the table.”
Specifically, Cawthon plans to acquire mobile decorticators and make them available to farmers through a lease relationship. The machines, which process hemp stalks into a fibrous material, are very expensive. Even if many farmers can’t afford to buy mobile decorticators, a lease agreement will allow new and underserved farmers an opportunity to sell competitively at the market.
Cawthon doesn’t expect the climate-smart hemp project to end with this round of grant funding.
“We see that the government has taken notice that’s positive. We applaud the US government and secretary for including us in this climate-smart project, and I imagine we will see additional investment at the federal and state level," he said.