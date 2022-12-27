Projects 1.9 million Tennesseans 60 and older by 2030
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD), which only this week presented the Johnson County Senior Center with a large donation, released its annual statewide data profile earlier this month featuring critical statistics on leading issues facing older adults and population projections.
In this year’s state budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated $1 million for senior centers and tasked TCAD with developing a competitive process to distribute the funds.
“Those 60 and older represent the fastest growing demographic in Tennessee, and this trend is expected to continue,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “From grandparents raising grandchildren to those nearing the poverty line due to rising costs, it’s important for the public to have a data-driven picture of what is impacting this significant segment of our population. I hope this year’s profile brings light to problems and provides solutions as we prepare for the future.”
The State Aging Profile is an annual report on Tennessee’s older adult population and its challenges. Included are snapshots of the state’s 95 counties, nine congressional districts, and three grand divisions.
Overall highlights from the report include:
Tennessee’s 60 and older population is expected to increase by more than 300,000 in the next ten years.
If growth trends continue, those 60 and older will represent 25 percent of the state’s total population by 2030.
Thirty-eight percent of adults 60 and older in Tennessee live with a disability.
Over 62 percent of eligible Tennesseans are enrolled in Medicare.
According to its website, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (formerly the Commission on Aging) was created by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1963. The Commission is the designated state agency on aging and is mandated to provide leadership relative to aging issues on behalf of older persons in the state. Our mission is to bring together and leverage programs, resources, and organizations to protect and ensure the quality of life and independence of older Tennesseans and adults with disabilities.
For a number of years, the Commission has administered state funds providing multipurpose senior center programs, public guardianship, homemaker services, and home-delivered meals. On July 1, 2000, the Commission received $5 million in state funds to initiate a home- and community-based service program for older adults and other adults with disabilities who do not qualify for Medicaid long-term care services.
Homemaker, personal care, and home-delivered meals are offered under the state-funded OPTIONS for Community Living program operated by the nine Area Agencies on Aging and Disability (AAADs). Each area agency functions as a single point of entry to link individuals with available services through a district-wide information and referral, intake, screening, assessment, service authorization, and case management system. Access to the system is provided by statewide toll-free numbers that connect callers to the appropriate area agency. The Commission, a clearinghouse for information on the needs and characteristics of older adults, maintains a specialized resource library and responds to requests for information.
