State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) was re-appointed chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee in the organizational session of the 113th General Assembly.
A release of his appointment staeted that “Crowe has chaired the committee since 2007.
The Lt. Governor praised Crowe for his reliable leadership. “Rusty Crowe’s leadership of the Health and Welfare Committee has been outstanding,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “Rusty’s steady hand and experience will continue to keep the committee on course.
I appreciate his service and am grateful for his strong leadership.” The Health and Welfare Committee is responsible for legislation dealing with all aspects of health and public welfare. The agencies and departments that report to the Senate Health and Welfare Committee include: the Department of Health, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Department of Children’s Services, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Commission on Children and Youth, Commission on the Aging and Disability, TennCare, and Health Facilities Commission. “I am pleased to be reappointed to lead the Health and Welfare Committee. I appreciate the confidence Lt. Governor McNally has placed in me,” said Crowe.
“We have much work ahead of us as we work toward improving the quality of care in Tennessee and I look forward to working with my colleagues and Governor Lee as we advance that goal.” Crowe will also serve on the Senate Education Committee as well as the Government Operations Committee.
Crowe was re-elected to Senate District 3 in November 2022 and was sworn in to office on Tuesday. He represents Carter, Johnson and Washington Counties in the Tennessee Senate.