Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced a $230 million grant program to expand the availability and delivery of quality healthcare services for Tennesseans.
According to TDH’s Healthcare Resiliency Program (HRP), competitive grants will be awarded to eligible applicants in Capital Investment and Practice Transformation and Extension categories. The agency promises to expand patient capacity, upgrade practices and technology, and improve access to healthcare services across Tennessee.
“Improving the lives and livelihood of Tennesseans has been our commitment since day one of my administration,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “The Healthcare Resiliency Program is a fulfillment of our effort and a program where the impacts will be long-lasting and generational.”
In a recent release, TDH emphasized that the HRP grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan, which passed Congress in March 2022.
Tennessee received $3.9 billion in total ARP funds, and in August 2021, the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $230 million in recovery funding to TDH for healthcare modernization and transformation projects.
“Quality healthcare is more important than ever to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This grant will provide healthcare improvements that will pay dividends in the present and for years to come. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure the State of Tennessee spends these grant funds appropriately and efficiently.”
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said that Tennessee’s considerable growth means many communities now require additional resources to meet their evolving needs and added, “These grants will play a major role in making sure communities have access to healthcare solutions that will enable them to continue thriving and meeting the needs of their citizens and families.”
The application for HRP’s Capital Investment grants with $145 million in available funding opened last month. Funding is going to projects in the state that increase adult, pediatric, intensive care unit, and floor bed capacity at acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Application for HRP’s Practice Transformation and Extension grants, of $75 million in available funding, also opened last month going toward projects that “improve and upgrade medical practices, technology and service delivery at acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities, and other institutions, such as schools, that provide health and healthcare services.
TDH will announce the finalists for the HRP grants in March 2023, with all obligated grant funding to be spent by December 2026.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.