Fugitive advisory from David G. Jolley, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee:
At approximately 2:45 pm on January 26, 2023, two inmates escaped from the Southwest Virginia Jail Authority in Abington, Virginia. One of the inmates, Johnny Shane Brown, age 51 of Rogersville, TN was one of the escapees. Brown is awaiting trial in Greenville on federal charges.
The second inmate is Albert Lee Ricketson, age 31, of Abington, Virginia. Ricketson was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in Washington County, Virginia.
The subjects were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possible wearing white tee shirts. They were believed to be travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with Virginia license plates, but that vehicle has now been recovered. It was discovered abandoned in Hawkins County, TN this morning near Bulls Gap.
Brown previously escaped from the Sullivan County, Tennessee jail with two others in February of 2022 and was later arrested in North Carolina.
Both subjects have a history of violence and are considered to be dangerous. It is not known if they are armed. The U.S. Marshals for the Eastern District of Tennessee and the Western District of Virginia, as well at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, and local law enforcement agencies in TN and VA are participating in the manhunt.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these men or see them, please do not approach them and contact law enforcement immediately. Additional Contact information:
· 911 · U.S. Marshals Service - www.usmarshals.gov – submit tip online
· TBI – 1-800-TBI-FIND
· Washington County, VA Sheriff - (276) 676-6339
