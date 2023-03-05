NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $33,705,000 to Tennessee from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support Tennessee communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.
“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”
“EPA’s contribution to the State Revolving Funds will enable more communities to make the investments needed to ensure improved water and wastewater infrastructure,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “These funds can create a powerful, innovative financing solution for major infrastructure projects in the Southeast region.”
“This investment in Tennessee’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund will yield dividends from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in communities across the state for years to come. Numerous projects will receive funding to improve water quality and conservation, creating good-paying jobs that will ultimately result in a healthier environment and healthier people,” stated Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09), a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.
In FY 2022, Tennessee was awarded $25,855,000 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to support state clean water and $1,358,000 for potential emerging containments infrastructure projects. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has proposed several projects on its FY2022 CWSRF BIL General Supplement Intended Use Plan to address clean water infrastructure projects for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, Sanitary Sewer Collection System Improvements, Floodplain and Climate Resiliency.
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.
In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.
The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf .