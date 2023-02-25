Last week Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, confirmed the identities of two Tennessee Army National Guard pilots killed Wednesday afternoon in a helicopter accident in Madison County, Alabama. Residents close to the accident posted several videos on social media showing black smoke fuming from the wreckage and putting the horrible event into perspective.
According to the release Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, who had 15 years of service, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, who had 13 years of service, were both killed when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville. The Soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.
“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” said Ross. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”
Officials explained that at the time of the accident, The Tennessee National Guard aircraft was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department responded to the crash site and initially reported the death of the two crew members.
No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the accident, and the Tennessee National Guard will provide more information as details become available.
"Our hearts are with the loved ones and family members who have been impacted by this tragic incident," a statement by the American Red Cross read. "As additional details continue to emerge about the helicopter crash in Huntsville, Alabama, the American Red Cross is coordinating with local officials and the Tennessee National Guard to offer mental health support, spiritual care, and other services to those at Joint Base Berry Field, A Co, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville and family members as they process their emotions during this difficult time."