Another economic shot in the arm is in the works due to the region's joint economic partnership in the form of a direct flight from Tri-Cities Airport to a new destination, most likely Chicago, America's third largest city.
For the average Tri-Cities resident, a nonstop flight to Chicago may hold little interest. But local businesses and developers are excited about the possibility because direct flights between cities stimulate new business opportunities and are a very effective way of generating new investment.
Reporting on a study of air connectivity on economic and urbandevelopment, Bloomberg said one of the key findings confirms what many of us intuitively know that "changing planes is a pain in the neck — so much so that it actually affects inter-city investment patterns. Pairs of cities with at least one weekly connection have, on average, significantly higher levels of business connections than those that are not connected by a weekly direct flight.
As the study notes, “Cities that are well-placed in terms of obtaining additional long-range air links end up with a greater number of business connections with distant places.”
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Hub (NTNHub), along with other partners announced a $50,000 commitment toward the airport’s application for a grant to open the new commercial air service route. Airport officials are in the process of raising at least $200,000 in commitments from the community as part of a much larger package to incentivize the direct flight.
TRI Executive Director Gene Cossey said service to Chicago is much more likely with commitments from the Hub and other local partners.
“The Tri-Cities Airport is extremely grateful and enthusiastic about the support for this grant from our community partners,” he said. “The grant is extremely competitive, and the type of support received from the Hub and other regional partners will help us as we go for winning this award.
Opening up a route from the Tri-Cities to Chicago would be a tremendous boost for all in the region.” Dennis Phillips, Hub CEO, said he believes the Chicago route will open. “We are confident that with the support of the region’s governments and business community, it will happen. It will make it easier for us to welcome tourists from the Midwest to our great region while opening up new travel opportunities for all of us here.”
Jerry Caldwell, president and CEO of Bristol Motor Speedway, said it will not just be a boon for tourism but could open up the business to new markets. “This will make business travel to and from the Midwest more cost-effective and more convenient,” he said. “That should open up opportunities for our employers to find new customers and clients in midwestern markets and to recruit new employees to live and work here.”
A working paper by researchers at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and the University of Zurich examined data from 819 different cities. They identified specific correlations between increased economic activity and nonstop flights. “Connections induce further connections,” the authors noted. “Increasing interconnectedness generates economic activity at the local level by inducing links between businesses.”
Mitch Miller, the Hub’s chief operating officer, agreed. He said it would make it easier to reach out directly to companies doing business in the Midwest and also be able to show off the airport and the region’s
business community. “From an economic development point of view, this
will create opportunities to recruit new jobs to the region from the Midwest,” Miller said.
The grant pool available nationally is roughly $15 million and Tri-Cities Airport is working to bring home around $800,000 of that to match with a minimum goal of $200,000 from community partners and $700,000 in other airport-based incentives. As many as 45 airports are expected to compete for the grant funds.
Let's hope Tri-Cities Airport is successful.