Tennessee’s 2023-24 fishing regulations are now in effect and according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials anglers are encouraged to obtain the new Tennessee Fishing Guide now available at locations throughout the state, on the TWRA website (www.tnwildlife.org) and on the TWRA “On the Go App.”
This year’s guide is in a digest format. The new size is a change from the previous year’s 8 and a half by 11 inches size.
“This new size will allow you to easily store the guide in your tackle box or pack,” said Mark Thurman, TWRA’s Fisheries Chief. “The guide will help you to stay up-to-date with fishing regulations across the state.”
Hard copies of the guide are available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold and at the TWRA’s four regional offices located in Jackson (Region I), Nashville (Region II), Crossville (Region III), and Morristown (Region IV). This year’s statewide and specific region regulation changes are featured in the “What’s New” section.
The TWRA offers a reminder that hunting and fishing licenses and permits are now valid for one year from the date of purchase. Licenses are available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” or at one of 474 license agents across the state.
Customers can also select to auto-renew their license and never worry about the license expiring again. Customers can also purchase a new design of the collector’s card for any annual license. This newest waterproof, durable card features a choice of a turkey, crappie, or a racoon, the State of Tennessee’s wild animal.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency previewed its recommendations for the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s one-day meeting last month at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.
The preview included harvest summaries of the 2022-23 elk, bear, deer, and turkey seasons and recommendations for the 2023-24 statewide hunting seasons and bag limits. Proposed regulation changes on various Wildlife Management Areas were presented.
The Fisheries Division previewed a proposed change to a commercial fishing regulation that would allow 5-inch mesh gill nets to be fished on Pickwick Reservoir.
A summary of other states’ regulations regarding non-resident fishing licenses was given.