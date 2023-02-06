U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced last month that the department is investing $102 million to expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in 47 states and American Samoa.
The 263 projects in which USDA invests is promising to "create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in rural America."
Tennessee State Director Arlisa Armstrong also announced last month that more than $1.2 million in investments will go to "rehabilitate homes and provide technical assistance in rural eastern counties of Tennessee.
The investments are said to be a part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensure that people living in rural America have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve.
“Today’s investments will enable rural residents of East Tennessee to have equitable access to housing and technical assistance,” Armstrong said. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to investing in our rural communities regardless of income and circumstantial situations.”
These programs are Water and Waste Disposal Grants to Alleviate Health Risks on Tribal Lands and Colonias, Appalachian Regional Commission Grants, Delta Health Care Grants, Socially Disadvantaged Groups Grants, Housing Preservation Grants, Rural Community Development Initiative Grants, Tribal College Initiative Grants, Emergency Community Water Assistance Grants, Rural and Native Alaskan Village Grants, Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants and Community Facilities Disaster Grant Program.
According to a recent release, in Tennessee, the Appalachia Service Project is receiving a $120,000 Housing Preservation Grant to assist very-low-income homeowners which will entail a variety of home repairs and improvements projects for 16 owner-occupied homes in Johnson and eight sorounding counties.
USDA offers to touch the lives of all Americans daily in many positive ways and is promising to "transform America’s food system, focusing on local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America.
