Last week was Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week, a weeklong campaign to educate state residents about the dangers of severe weather and how to prepare in the event of a weather emergency.
According to Weather.gov, each day of the week had a topic of focus: Sunday was about the importance of SYWARN, Monday was flooding and flash floods, Tuesday was lightning, Wednesday was tornadoes, and Thursday was severe thunderstorms. Friday’s topic was NOAA Weather Radio and emergency alert systems, and Saturday was all about using social media to stay informed and connected during an emergency weather situation.
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins explained that SKYWARN is storm spotter training. “We teach individual citizens and amateur radio personnel to be able to spot the warning signs of a severe storm and how to report it to the weather station,” Blevins said.
In fact, the National Weather Service is hosting a SKYWARN Weather Spotter Class on March 16 at Northeast State Community College. Blevins explained that although the classes used to be hosted in Moutnain City, there wasn’t enough engagement at the local level, so the classes are now held for the Tri-Cities region. The two-hour class is free and open to the public. Register for the in-person class (or take the virtual class) at https://www.weather.gov/mrx/skywarn_classes.
Coincidently, Earthquake Awareness Month was also observed in February at the national level. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) recently sent out a press release encouraging people everywhere, but especially in earthquake-prone areas, to “have a disaster plan and hold regular drills with loved ones to practice “Drop, Cover and Hold On.”
Blevins said that while earthquakes are dangerous, they are not a topic on the curriculum in Severe Weather & Flood Awareness Week because earthquakes aren’t weather-related but are actually geological occurrences. However, Blevins did point out that Mountain City does sit on a small fault line, and small earthquakes have certainly hit in the past.
When asked how folks should prepare themselves for any emergency, whether weather-related, earthquake-related, or otherwise, Blevins agrees that having a plan in place is the number one priority. “Have an emergency kit with supplies and any medications you would take,” Blevins said. “Have anything you would need if you get separated from your home for a period of time.”
Since Mountain city doesn’t have any storm shelters, Blevins encourages people to have a plan in place and a safe place to go. “The worst time to make a plan is when the storm hits,” Blevins said. Blevins also emphasized the importance of listening to the weather radio and signing up for alerts on Hyper-Reach, an emergency notification system.
Blevins said that although Hyper-Reach is specifically used to alert the community about tornado warnings, the system may also be used to spread the word about other emergency alerts as well. “We can send out alerts about other emergencies like rolling blackouts or inmate escape, just so people are aware,” Blevins said.
The Department will also host a Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting on March 20. For more information about this meeting and to sign up for Hyper-Reach emergency alerts, visit the Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page.