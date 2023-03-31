Attorney Dwight E. Tarwater was officially confirmed by the General Assembly as the newest justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court. Justice-designate Tarwater was nominated by Governor Bill Lee in January after a lengthy application process that included a public hearing. He will take the bench on September 1, 2023, following the retirement of current Justice Sharon G. Lee.
“Dwight is one of the state’s most distinguished and well-known litigators. He has consistently demonstrated a mastery of court rules and precedents while upholding the highest standards,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The entire Court is thrilled to welcome him to the bench as a colleague. He has a deep understanding of complex litigation as well as a unique perspective on the other two branches of government in our state. I am sure he will serve the citizens of Tennessee well.”
Justice-designate Tarwater served as general counsel to former Governor Bill Haslam from 2014 to 2019, a position he accepted after decades of work as a trial and appellate attorney in Knoxville.
The job of general counsel to the governor is broad and all encompassing. From reviewing every legal document the governor signs to analyzing proposed legislation, the position handles a multitude of legal, political and governmental issues. Justice-designate Tarwater proposed reform measures in criminal justice, juvenile justice, law enforcement, and drug treatment as well as advised the Governor on criminal law issues involving defendants, such as extraditions, sentencing, and clemency requests, including those in capital cases.
“As lawyers we are servants of the law and we owe to it our obedience, respect, honor, and hard work," Justice-designate Tarwater said. "We serve the law, and as such, we serve the people. I consider a position on the Supreme Court as the ultimate service, not only to the profession, but also to the people of Tennessee. I will serve with integrity, humility, and diligence.”
Tarwater has earned a B.A. in political science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his law degree from his alma mater. He has three children and five grandchildren. He resides in Knoxville and his office will be at the Knoxville Supreme Court Building. His term will begin September 1, 2023, and he will be on the August 2024 general election ballot as an appellate “retain/do not retain” candidate.
In 2006, he was inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers, which is comprised of the best trial lawyers in the United States and Canada. He has repeatedly been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America, which is compiled through a peer review survey of thousands of lawyers.
“Many of the clients that I vividly remember were those that I accepted on a pro bono or reduced fee basis: the drug addicted Vietnam vet that I defended in a paternity case; the lawyer whose sentence was reversed just days before his release date and who died of cancer shortly thereafter; the homeless man who lived in a dog house; the single mother trying to keep her car on the road,” Justice-designate Tarwater said. “For me, it was their case; for them, it was their life. No matter who I represented, the rule of law was paramount. It exists so that the freedoms of Tennesseans are protected and their duties adjudicated fairly.”
Justice-designate Tarwater served on the board of directors of LAET, the Volunteer Legal Assistance Program and the Pro Bono Project.
