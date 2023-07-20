Sam Adams was remembered as a champion golfer last week and it brought back a lot of memories for the popular former local club pro.
Adams, who spent much of his life as the professional at the now-defunct Roan Valley Golf Estates in Mountain City, won the PGA Tour’s Quad-City Open in 1973. Last week marked the 50th anniversary of his championship in what is now known as the John Deere Classic.
Tournament organizers invited Adams to Silvis, Illinois, to hit a ceremonial first tee shot on Thursday before play began.
“It was awesome,” Adams said. “I really enjoyed that, particularly since I hit a pretty good drive. It might have been a little different situation if I hadn’t.”
Adams was the first American lefty to win on the PGA Tour. His win came on a nearby course called Crow Valley Golf Club and he stopped by and toured the course and had dinner.
“I remembered the shots — or at least I think I remember the shots,” he said. “So it was really cool.”
When Adams won, he didn’t need many shots. He had rounds of 64 on Friday and Saturday to set up his victory. He finished 16 under par to win by three strokes over Dwight Nevil and Kermit Zarley.
“I was making putts that week,” Adams said. “It was one of the few good ball-striking tournaments that I had the whole tournament where I was putting well enough to take advantage of playing well. You play good sometimes, but if you can’t take advantage of it with putting, it turns out so-so.”
Adams’ brothers Tom and Austin made the trip with him and as they looked at the course at TPC Deere Run, they agreed it looked like a tough layout. Then they saw scores like Straka’s final-round 62.
“That golf course looks hard, but it sure doesn’t play hard for those guys,” Adams said. “We were riding around and it looked tough to me.”
Adams also served as head coach at his alma mater Appalachian State for a while. Now 77, he is retired and helps out at Boone (N.C.) Golf Club, where his brother Tom is general manager.
Adams still plays golf two or three times a week, mostly in a group with friends he’s known since he was in the first grade. He still smiles when he looks back at a professional career that allowed him to play in the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He briefly contended in the 1973 U.S. Open before tying for 23rd at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he finished ahead of notables such as Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller and Tom Kite.
“I can’t believe it; I absolutely cannot believe it’s been 50 years,” said Adams, who played in 163 tournaments on the PGA Tour.
His trip to the John Deere came about after a friend reminded him that the 50th anniversary of his win was coming up.
“He said ‘It was 50 years ago that you won there. Don’t you think they ought to recognize a redneck from Boone, North Carolina?’ ” Adams said.
The Carolinas Golf Association got involved and Tom Dale, a PGA pro and general manager of Linville Golf Club, made a few calls.
Before Adams knew it, he was on his way to Illinois.
“They could not have treated me better,” he said. “I mean, now I know what royalty feels like.”