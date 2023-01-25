Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident.
According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
"Mr. Lewis, went above and beyond gladly offering his assistance in searching the mountain and rough terrains where patrol vehicles were unable to pass through," Sgt. Brown said.
MCPD reported that at around 4:30 p.m., Lewis contacted Sgt. Brown and advised he had found the vehicle on a hidden 4-wheeler trail. Sgt. Brown, Ptl. Norris and Mountain View Exxon responded to the area. Lewis assisted Sgt. Brown in getting to the location in an off-road capable vehicle.
"The Mountain City Police Department would like to give a big thank you to Jonathan Lewis for being vital in locating the vehicle. We would also like to thank Bob Stout of Mountain View for being instrumental in recovering the vehicle. Lastly, we would like to thank the citizens for the tips we received that initially alerted us to the general area to search," a statement read.
Facebook followers of MCPD had no shortage of praise for the results and thanked the officers for their continued work to "serve and protect" the citizens of Mountain City.
"Well done, Mountain City law enforcement and those who also were instrumental in locating and getting this vehicle returned to its owner. This determination and grit is what makes our little mountain town a fantastic place to live. Thanks to all, and God Bless!" Bob Rynes
"I hope people see the determination our local police department has in serving our community. Many municipalities will just take a report, file it, and wait for a plate run or, finally, a complaint of an abandoned vehicle. It’s what we all hope for, that our voices will be heard, concerns recognized, and an effort set forth to resolve them. This is a fine example of just that. I’m absolutely honored to have the members of our department out there watching out for us. No matter what any of our vices may be, resorting to thievery is the lowest. People work hard for what they have. That may be the only car that which the family used to get to work, take the kids to school, doctors appointments, groceries, and whatever needs the family has. Hats off to Mountain City Police Department." Gary Marshall
Ellen Watkins added, "You guys are awesome!"
