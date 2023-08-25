Old Butler Days is a beloved festival anticipated and enjoyed by many in the community. This year the festival will have something new to offer guests. The popular Butler event will hold a beauty pageant, Miss Old Butler Days.
The Butler Ruritan Club reached out to local beauty queen Miss DeAnna Greer to be the director of Miss Old Butler Days.
“We thought DeAnna would be a great addition,” said Eddie Kinser, President of the Butler Ruritan Club. “Eric Garland, one of our directors, suggested her, and we all agreed.”
Mountain City resident DeAnna Greer was recently crowned Miss Sullivan County 2024. Previously reigning as Miss Appalachian Highlands 2020 and Miss Memphis 2022, Greer, 21, was unquestionably the perfect choice to head up the new pageant. Greer has been a huge part of pageant life, not only participating in them but also taking the lead in hosting.
“Mom and I have been directing the Sunflower Pageant,” said Greer. “I am so excited; this is the first time we will be having a Miss Old Butler Days.”
Although having many fans and supporters, Greer is quick to credit her success to her mom’s support. Not only on the stage but in life and in the most recent endeavor of holding the first-ever Miss Old Butler Days.
“My mom will be co-directing Miss Old Butler Days,” said Greer. “I could not do it without her.”
The Greer family has already proven their talent at hosting large events for the community. In addition to hosting the Miss and Mr. Sunflower Pageant during the annual Sunflower Festival, prior to the beginning of this school year, they hosted the Backpack Blessings event, giving out over 300 backpacks to local children. Greer has spent her young life doing much for others, and her compassion is exemplified in her ideas for the upcoming pageant.
“Every participant will be given a crown, sash, and a special gift,” said Greer. “They are just little; I want them to feel included.”
Greer’s excitement is not limited to the youngest of the contestants. She wants everyone to enjoy the pageant, whether watching or participating.
“I think the pageant will be such an addition to Old Butler Days,” said Greer. “The festival really brings out the older generation, and they come to support it. The pageant brings the younger generation, it merges the generations, and gives something for everyone.”
Miss Old Butler Days pageant is currently accepting participants for girls 0-18 years of age. The pageant will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 123 Selma Curtis Road, Butler.
For more information, contact DeAnna or Kelly Greer on Facebook.