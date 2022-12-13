Governor Bill Lee included a $100 Million Violent Crime Intervention Fund as a part of the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget to provide support to help reduce violent crime in Tennessee.
With this effort, local law enforcement agencies are encouraged to apply for grants to be used in several ways. The initial packet Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester received was roughly 18 pages. The formula-based funding plan asks questions such as population, demographics, and data pertaining to violent crime. It further requests information about the types of crimes the department is targeting, along with the types of victims and any areas of the county that are known hubs for activity.
According to www.crimegrade.org, “The violent crime rate in Johnson County is 5.74 per 1,000 residents during a standard year.”
Tester said he typically sees an uptick of crime in general “during the summer and around the holidays.” When asked what residents should do to protect themselves, Tester included, “stay vigilant, don’t leave your keys in your car, lock your doors, don’t leave packages on your doorsteps, and surveillance helps.”
Johnson County may be considered a sleepy town, but crime does occur. As a part of the initiative, according to Tester, “organizations can join forces to apply for an additional $2 Million collaboration grant”. It’s no surprise “MCPD and JCSO will be working together,” Tester continued, which should increase efforts to support the community.
According to the Formula Based Grant - Scope of Services Violent Grant Intervention Fund Grant FY 2023-2025, department heads will be required to identify a goal or purpose for which the funds will be used. For example, upgrading communication technology. Alongside the goal, there must be a focused application of the goal and how said funds may be used to support the application and achievement of that goal. For example, training for the collection of evidence, staff training towards the use of the upgraded technology, etc.,
Tester plans to use any awarded funds towards “communication efforts, additional software, and equipment that will help maintain communication with other counties.” This is promising to assist with knowing what is surrounding the county before it penetrates it. Johnson County sits between Virginia and North Carolina, and it is easy to get out of the state in under an hour.
Currently, the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database is the tool used to communicate crimes committed. Since 1967, trained personnel can access the database to enter crimes committed and the associated data or to run plates and search for missing persons, warrants, protection orders, and sex offenders.