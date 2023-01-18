As a way of giving back to the community, the local VFW Post 6908 presented first and second prizes to four young patriotic students in Mountain City on January 7, 2023.
According to a release by representatives of Post 6908, the students participated in the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen essay competitions sponsored by the VFW National Headquarters.
"Each student presented their essays to the members of the post at the monthly meeting held at the Post," said Doug Wisnioski. "The winners received a plaque and certificate as well as checks in the amount of $100 for first place and $75 for second place."
In the Voice of Democracy, an event first and second place went to Vanessa Perkins and Harris Perkins, respectively. In the Patriots Pen competition, first and second place went to Jillian Perkins and Jaycee Clawson, respectively.
This year’s theme chosen for Voice of Democracy was “Why is the Veteran Important?”
Established in 1947, The VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves regarding a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college, or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships ranges from $1,000-$15,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
This year’s theme for Patriots Pen: “My Pledge to Veterans.”
The VFW believes in good citizenship and fostering patriotism. That is why we encourage youthful minds to examine our nation's history and their own experiences in modern American society through our Patriot's Pen youth essay-writing contest. Annually, over 100,000 students from grades 6-8 enter to win money for college, as well as an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the National first-place winner. Students draft a 300-400 word essay expressing their views based on an annual patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.
The Patriot's Pen program is open to students in grades 6-8 (on the October 31 deadline) who are enrolled in a public, private, or parochial high school or home study program in the United States and its territories.
Students can use a teacher or youth group leader to supervise their progress in the competition. Then students can contact a local participating VFW Post and establish a contact person who is a member of that Post or its Auxiliary.
The VFW Mission
· To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts.
· To serve our veterans, the military, and our communities.
· To advocate on behalf of all veterans.
The VFW Vision
Ensure that veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this great country.
For more, please email drwisnioski@gmail.com