Community parks are a much-appreciated addition to most cities and towns across the country, offering endless opportunities for outdoor physical activity. In addition to taking walks or exercising, local parks are also often the preferred location for special holiday events throughout the year.
Johnson County’s Ralph Stout Park, in the heart of Mountain City located on SR 421, is just such a place and is a favorite for many.
While the park received some attention during the recent Mountain City Council meeting, the discussion was sadly not about the benefits it brings to taxpayers. The discussion was concerning the repeated vandalization of Ralph Stout Park’s amenities. “We have Yay-hoos,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan, “they busted the door down off the frame.”
Following Jordan’s obviously passionate remarks on how he feels about the destruction of city property, the council quickly turned its attention to potential solutions to deter the ongoing vandalism at Ralph Stout Park.
First to comment on the subject was Mountain City Police Chief Joey Norris, referring to the destruction by vandals, Norris said, “They tore the bathroom to pieces.”
Norris expressed his frustration and the need for more than just the regular patrol of the park, which only offers, at best, a limited success.
The necessity to do more prompted a recommendation from Norris to make use of new improved technology such as better lighting, and better camera systems fastened on appropriate poles at more strategic locations.
“We can see individuals on the current cameras, but the system is not designed to really make out faces to identify the vandals and suspects of other illegal activities they are doing at the park,” said Norris.
With Norris’s recommendation the council gave the project a green light proposing to install advanced cameras with zoom technology. In addition to specialized camera equipment, enhanced lighting was proposed and unanimously approved by city council. From the bridge all the way to the park all new LED lights will be installed. Commenting on how bright the new system’s capability is, Norris said the new lights will “light it up to look like daylight.”
