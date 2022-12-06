Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
“After seeing many homes in surrounding states, we decided it was time to bring the finest tiny homes to the eastern TN region,” said Young, President of CasaVita Homes LLC.
The tiny home craze has swept the nation in recent years as consumers seemed to look for less upkeep on a larger house, thereby allowing more freedom of personal time. Of course, tiny homes are not just for people pursuing active lifestyles. “These homes are great to add as a guest house or an Airbnb experience to their existing property,” said Grant, VP of Marketing. “Almost all of our models have 399 sq ft of space on the lower level, with lofts available in most models, making these the largest homes available in the market today, exceeding what traditional tiny homes seen on most TV shows today feature.”
Tiny homes offered by CasaVita feature amenities consumers desire. Models offer a front porch perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee while watching the sunrise. Or, if preferred, CasaVita can enclose the porch for an additional room. “They are very customizable,” said Grant.
Each unit is handcrafted in the USA with all the features desired by consumers today, showcasing high ceilings, wood walls, and cabinets. One of the models even offers a horseshoe-shaped kitchen complete with a dishwasher designed with the gourmet cook in mind.
“We have partnered with the best factory in the eastern US to create large format models that can be custom designed to any consumers’ taste,” said Young.
Commenting on the business’s future, Allen Yates, VP of Sales, stated, “We saw a larger gap in the eastern TN area between mobile homes and hand-built foundation homes that nobody is serving. These homes are RVIA certified and built to ANSI standards but can easily be hooked up much like a traditional RV, making them easy to install in virtually any location.”
For more information, please get in touch with Josh Grant at mycasvita@gmail.com or call (954) 817-9463
To view a virtual tour of each model, visit MyCasaVita.com.