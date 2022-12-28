The community ‘Living Christmas Tree’ provided the true message of Christmas through song at Heritage Hall on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, December 15, 16, and 17.
The ‘Living Christmas Tree’ was made up of thirty-three community choir members sitting or standing in the constructed semi-circular tiered tree, adorned with garlands, evergreen leaves, and thousands of twinkling lights, and it was a “spectacle to behold,” stated many in attendance. A Living Christmas Tree sometimes referred to as a ‘Singing Christmas Tree, ’ first appeared in 1933 at Belhaven University, located in Jackson, Mississippi, and has continued to be a beloved Christmas tradition enjoyed by thousands each year. Within thirty years, the Living Christmas Tree had gained popularity worldwide.
The most attended Living Christmas Tree presentation occurs each year in Knoxville at the Thompson-Boling Arena, located on the campus of the University of Tennessee, with up to sixty thousand in attendance.
Beloved local musician and singer Nancy Davis is in her third year of directing the Heritage Hall sponsored ‘Community Living Christmas Tree’ and continues to provide an outstanding production. Most of the community singers are returning vocalists, and many credit Davis for their continued participation.
“I have been in three Living Christmas Tree productions with Nancy Davis directing, and she is the kindest, most gracious, and patient director,” stated soloist Carol Russom.
With practices occurring twice a week starting in August, the dedication of these local community singers is inspiring.
“Singing is such a balm for my soul, and when I sing with people that I have spent so much time with, the choral members definitely feel like one big family,” said Russom. Director Nancy Davis stated that “it takes all of us, the vocalists and all the people behind the scenes, to make this production happen.”
Davis said, “Christmas is about the birth of Christ, and that is the message; serving Christ and serving the community.”
The choir that makes up the Living Christmas Tree is open to all in the community, including youth. “There are no auditions, just a willing heart to serve,” said Davis.
Many thanks to Heritage Hall for sponsoring this beloved family production.