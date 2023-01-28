The Tennessee Democratic Party was pleased to announce earlier this month that it held its biennial officer elections.
In a release, party officials stated that Chair Hendrell Remus was unanimously re-elected. Also re-elected were Secretary Pam Weston and Treasurer Carol Abney. The Executive Committee elected a new Vice Chair: Rachel Campbell of Hamilton County. Regional Vice Chairs of the TNDP were elected resulting in West TN Vice Chairs Jasmine Boyd and David Cambron; Middle TN Vice Chairs Charles Uffelman and Dr. Michelle Brown; and East TN Vice Chairs Deborah Harley-McClaskey and Ryan Scofield.
“Today, I am elated at the opportunity to continue building our party anew, to continue doing the crucial work of empowering and motivating Democrats to win again in Tennessee," said Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair. We have made significant gains in building the type of party infrastructure that can deliver victory. Now it is time for that victory.”
TPD has further stated that it looks forward to an even more successful 2023-2024 election cycle and wants to thank former and current officers for their commitment to the Party.
To reach new or past officers for statements, please contact TNDP Executive Director Brit Bender at brit@tndp.org.