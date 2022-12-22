On Wednesday, Dec. 14, visitors from the state Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) presented the Johnson County Senior Center with an $8,000 check for the center's expansion project.
Pictured are County Mayor Larry Potter, FTAAAD Representative Genie Guinn, Mountain City Council Vice Chair Lawerence Keeble, State Senator Rusty Crowe, State Representative Scotty Campbell, TCAD Executive Director James Dunn, and Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger.
The generous contribution is a grant from TCAD resulting from membership growth and the need for additional space in the center. Anyone who would like to visit the senior center is welcome. You can call 423-727-8883 or visit www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com for more information.