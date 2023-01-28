State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, just got busier after receiving some new assignments while working on behalf his town.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, appointed Campbell to serve on five committees for the 113th Tennessee General Assembly.
Campbell will serve on both House Criminal Justice committees, Finance, Ways and Means committees, and the Transportation Committee.
“Public safety, transportation, and our state’s finances are key issues that affect the lives of every Tennessean,” Campbell said. “I’m grateful to Speaker Sexton for appointing me to serve on these important committees. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to ensure Tennessee’s success continues for future generations.”
Campbell represents House District 3, which includes all of Johnson and part of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties. He also serves as vice-chairman of the House Republican Caucus. He is the son of retired Tennessee State Trooper Lynn Campbell, that worked in Sullivan County and Johnson County and retired nurse Shirley Campbell that worked at Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport and provided home health in Johnson County.
Campbell has held this seat before. He was elected representative of District 3 in 2010 but did not run for re-election after his first term.
He graduated from Johnson County High School from Vol State Community College as a paramedic with a degree in health sciences and is a graduate of Cumberland University.
In recent times Campbell has been a strong advocate of addressing local issues such as the safety and better functioning of the Northeast Correctional Complex located just west of Mountain City and has been working with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. Campbell got national recognition in 2021 while appearing on Fox News to talk about his push to make Tennessee a 2nd amendment sanctuary. He has co-sponsored legislation to allow residents to carry a gun without a permit.
In an interview with WCYB News Channel 5, Campbell said, “The Constitution does not say that you have to pay money for a permit to have permission to carry a firearm,” Rep. Campbell said. “What this does is allow you under the Constitution to carry your firearm just as the founding fathers intended.”
The 113th Tennessee General Assembly officially convened on January 10, 2023. Committee assignments were announced on January 12.
Campbell can be reached at rep.scotty.campbell@capitol.tn.gov or by calling 615-741-2050.