State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, was unanimously elected by his peers to serve as vice-chairman for the House Republican Caucus during the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly.
In a press release, Campbell was pleased with his new role and expressed appreciation for how his peers view him.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve my colleagues as caucus vice-chairman,” Campbell said. “I appreciate the profound trust they have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that Tennessee remains prosperous for generations to come.”
According to the release, as vice-chairman, Campbell will work closely with House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, on legislative issues, preside over caucus meetings in the chairman’s absence and assist his fellow lawmakers with legislative matters.
Campbell was elected vice-chairman during a House Republican Caucus leadership election on Nov. 22. He previously served as assistant floor leader during the 112th General Assembly.
“Representative Campbell has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his time in the General Assembly,” Faison said. “I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this new role, and I’m confident he will do a fantastic job as vice-chairman for our caucus.”
House Speaker Cameron Sexton was also pleased with the recent change and spoke highly of his colleuge when he said, “Vice-Chairman Campbell is an emerging leader within the House Republican Caucus, as well as the General Assembly, and he has fought for the preservation of liberty and freedom in his community and across Tennessee. Scotty has been an extremely effective servant, and I am excited to have him continue as an integral part of Republican leadership in his new role as vice-chairman.”
A former talk radio host, Campbell represents House District 3, which includes all of Johnson and part of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties.
The 113th Tennessee General Assembly will convene on Jan. 10, 2023.