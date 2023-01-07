The holidays were alive and bustling, and people were running to and fro to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts for friends and family.
According to Nerd Wallet, “an average of $823 per American household is spent on gifts”, few of which are spent in the county given
the lack of big box stores and small mom-and-pop shops.
Granted, the Christmas Craft Fair was. not long ago and locally made crafts and gifts were on display for sale, but what about clothing,
toys, and household items?
As a secondary thought, how much of the estimated $823 was budgeted and spent in cash
rather than placed on a credit card? Forbes reports that “as of the third quarter of 2022, Americans hold $925 billion in credit card debt, a rise of $38 billion since Quarter 2 2022”.
Additionally, with the continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, made in an effort to
control inflation, the amount you previously owed, if not paid off in full each month, is now costing
you more than the Black Friday deal you thought you were paying.
Keep in mind everything costs more now than it did prior to 2020, but budgeting for Christmas is something you can do
all year long to avoid the credit card debt trap. So, rather than creating a long list of resolutions,
you have no intention of sticking to, why not vow to yourself to reduce your debt the first 3
months of the new year, and for the following six months, put aside a set amount of money each
paycheck towards your holiday spending fund and pay for 2023’s gifts in cash. By doing so,
you’ll have an entire month to shop, an entire month to enjoy time with friends and family, and
less stress knowing you didn’t cave to the ease of swiping plastic.
Some things more important than showing up to that holiday party with the best gift, and
knowing you didn’t participate in helping to accrue more debt and thus putting more stress on
yourself is far more gratifying than struggling to pay off insurmountable debt only to repeat the
cycle.
So, in 2023, challenge yourself to be smarter about your finances, focus on lowering your
debt and giving yourself a cushion, and finding a way to provide a solution to a business or service
Johnson County needs in order to help keep money spent in this county.
Wishing everyone a safer, smarter, and more productive 2023!
