The Johnson County School Board meeting was moved from Tuesday, November 8 to Thursday, November 3, 2022, and called to order at 6:00 P.M., beginning with roll call.
All were in attendance, starting with Braden Gentry, a Student School Board Member, who updated the happenings and upcoming events of student testing, deadlines, Yearbook drawings, and the success of the H.S. Trunk or Treat.
The ASFAB test took place on November 7, Nacho Fundraiser Dinner and benefit auction was set to occur on November 11. The Robotics team is looking forward to traveling to Dayton, TN, to compete on Saturday, November 19, 2022. If you know anyone on the Robotics team, please extend a sincere safe travel and best of luck on the competition!
The five-year plan update delivered by Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox noted the district shares its news on its district website and mobile app. The F.B. page and mobile app are up and running. Links are on the website and can be added for anyone wanting to keep up with
Credit recovery state law changes are required policies that are needed to be updated as a result of legislative policy. The motion was made to approve, and second and roll were called with a unanimous Yes in favor of that approval.
The TSBA allows the school district to stay legal and maintains the website, technical, and legal side of the school district's policies. A three-year maintenance policy agreement was discussed to continue with the TSBA to further update the policy for legal updates, which is for $3500 per year over a three-year contract period. The multi-year agreement will need to be presented to the commissioners for a vote which Russel Robinson will bring to the commissioners.
As per policy 1.106, compliance must be handled by a three-member board committee to address any concerns or formal complaints. An appointment of the formal three-member ethics committee was discussed, nominated, and appointed. John Holloway, Mike Payne, and Scott Mast.
Gary Matheson voted against it; the majority ruled in favor 4 to 1. The committee must convene to elect a Chair and Secretary. Student-related complaints are confidential under both state and federal law. The committee must discuss the student/parental complaint behind closed doors. All other committee meetings will be open to the public, and meetings will be posted for notification at the post office, central office, and courthouse. The first meetings will be available, and student complaints that need addressing will be closed sessions. The secretary's notes will be kept in the director's office.
The SPARC grant is funding six welders and six tables, totaling $57,642, and 2 welders and two tables are being funded by the Perkins grant for a total of $19,214 for the CTE Welding program. Herbie Adams is the CTE Supervisor who oversees the Johnson County Career and Technical Education Center.
The Mountain City project is underway. The architect seems optimistic about the direction and timeline of the project.
The Christmas reception for new board members will be held before the next meeting. A date was not yet determined. A lottery for electronic buses was mentioned, and a work session will be needed to discuss this possibility further and ask questions to learn more about this potential opportunity.
Director Simcox also included a note about the upcoming Diesel program graduates and expressed her appreciation for the Tomahawk showing their support and attending. The board briefly discussed how great the CTE program is and how nice it would be to expand skilled labor by offering additional programs through the CTE program.