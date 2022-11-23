In an effort to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless in Johnson County, fifteen volunteers for the Johnson County Homeless Mission Journey to Empowerment (JTE) withstood freezing temperatures Saturday afternoon collecting money. The roadblock was approved by City Council during the October meeting and hoped for local support, and it did not disappoint.
What started as an act of kindness to another human in need became a mission for one local businesswoman. “Some of the homeless would sleep behind my shop, so after work, I would stop and make sure they had blankets for the night,” said Shawna Buchner, founder of JTE. “It is a busy world, and people don’t pay attention. We are a small town, unlike Bristol or Johnson City, and we don’t have a lot of homeless, but the ones we have are our people. People from Johnson County.”
The Johnson County Homeless Mission envisions its services to the poor and homeless as a continuum of care that empowers clients toward personal rehabilitation and proactive integration as productive members of the general population. JTE’s vision aims to provide every client with opportunities to combine personal and community resources to affect physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.
Development initiatives include emergency assistance with food, clothing, shelter, job training, residential substance abuse treatment, health care access, and permanent housing. “We are committed to benefiting the community,” said Buchner. “But offering help is cost prohibitive hence the need for donations.”
Buchner has reached deep into her private funds to help in any way possible, including securing hotel rooms and offering practical assistance. “I worked with some people and was able to get their birth certificates so they could get identification,” she said. “While getting ID may seem simple, procuring identification can open opportunities that otherwise may not be available.”
Buchner wanted to express appreciation for the communities’ efforts to support her mission.
“The community has been very generous,” she said. “That’s a beautiful thing about our community. When people are in need, they really pull together to help. We had a nice, generous man who donated forty sleeping bags. Nelson’s Chapel has really helped. They gave us gloves and toboggans. We put those together in a bag with some food. It is all we can do right now, but when we get established, we can do more.”
Buchner is committed to her cause and feels God has encouraged her and given her the strength to continue. She reports the bible verse in Matthew 25:40 inspired her to meet the challenges and will continue caring for Johnson County’s homeless.
“We are here to stay, and when you get to know these people and hear their stories, they become friends,” said Buchner.
For more information 423-330-4858, or jtempowerment@gmail.com