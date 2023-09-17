Mountain City has many attractions, events, and festivals that have recently put the small town on the map. But there is one tradition a small group of residents and visitors are just as proud of is the Ralph Stout Park for the Horseshoe Tournament held three times a year.
If this year's Labor Day tournament is any indication, local participants are not only enjoying the event but ensuring that the tradition keeps going strong.
The weather was perfect on Saturday, Labor Day weekend, as folks trickled in for the tourney at Ralph Stout Park. While playing horseshoes is a beloved pastime for many in Johnson County, the small group has taken the game to another level in the past few years.
Organizers expressed appreciation for all who supported the event and want people to know the activity is more than just good exercise. The tournament may not draw the spectators most sports venues do, but the game is about much more than horseshoes.
"We do this for the camaraderie," said Lynn Combs, this year's Horseshoe Tournament organizer, adding, "We want to keep the tradition alive." Those standing nearby agreed, "This is all about having a good time, good fellowship, healthy competition, and a whole lot of fun."
The event is usually held three times yearly: Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. The Town of Mountain City hosts the competition by providing signage, location, and trophies for the winners. The tourney is open to ages sixteen years and older. The first person to get twenty-five points wins and continues to the next round. The tournament follows the horseshoe state rules.
For those who need a bit of refreshing on the game, Horseshoes is a lawn game played between two people (or two teams of two people) using four horseshoes and two throwing targets (stakes) set in a lawn or sandbox area. The game is played by the players alternating turns tossing horseshoes at stakes in the ground, which are traditionally placed 40 feet (12 m) apart.
While modern games use a more stylized U-shaped bar, about twice the size of an actual horseshoe, locals are sticking with the real thing as it has been used for generations and as it should be.
No matter what is used or how much one is into the game, for Combs and his friends and fellow players, the important thing is to get together as much as possible and have a "whole lot of fun."