Fifty dogs from Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary Mountain City were transported to the world’s largest no-kill animal adoption, rescue, and rehab facility, Northshore Animal League America (NSALA), in New York on Tuesday.
“I am very blessed to be a partner rescue with North Shore Animal League America,” said Melissa Gentry of Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary. “Fifty is a tremendous help; however, we could always send more. The number of owner surrenders and strays has doubled since COVID, so we are working overtime to ensure every animal has the care he/she needs and is placed in the perfect home.”
From small beginnings, a lifetime mission developed for the Rescue D.O.G. End of Life Sanctuary.
“We started with just one pup,” Gentry said. “I called several agencies and could not find any place that would take him, so I started with one kennel, and that was probably 25,000 dogs ago.”
Although Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary has grown since those small beginnings, much more is needed to provide for all the animals rescued in the Johnson County area.
“We do many local adoptions, but more dogs are coming in daily than approved adopters,” she said. “So, we utilize the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption facility (NSALA) and let them adopt them to amazing families.”
Many Johnson County animals have found forever homes through the joint efforts of Rescue D.O.G. and NSALA. A few Mountain City dogs are now living the celebrity lifestyle.
“We have been able to follow many of the homes and have made amazing friendships with so many different people who have adopted Johnson County animals via NSALA,” said Gentry. “Robin Roberts from Good Morning America has adopted one of our dogs, as well as Rachael Ray and several of the Mets Baseball team players. The animals truly hit the jackpot, and we want only the best for them.”
While some rescues have found their happy ending, many dogs and cats still await forever homes. Although adopting a pet may not be an option for everyone, there are many more ways individuals can help.
“We always need everyone’s prayers first and foremost to keep us going,” said Gentry.
Additionally, supplies and monetary gifts are also always appreciated. “We have many medical bills every month at Keywood Animal Clinic, gas bills, water, electric, cleaning supplies, dog/cat food, etc.
“It is never ending at what our expenses are, but for 22 years, God has provided through our community,” she said. “We have faith our community will always be there for the rescue animals as we are all in this together,” said Gentry.
For more information, www.rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org.