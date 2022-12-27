Eight local puppies were featured on television last week. The puppies had traveled far from Johnson County on a quest to find a forever home. The journey began in Mountain City, Tennessee but took them all the way to New York’s big city lights.
After being transported to New York from Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary, the puppies were taken to the world’s largest no-kill animal adoption, rescue and rehab facility, Northshore Animal League America (NSALA).
NSALA connected with the television program, The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS, to highlight rescued dogs on the segment entitled “Rescue Dog Rescue”. While it is exciting to see someone we know, or love featured on a television program, for these puppies the television exposure had the potential to be life changing. Because television reaches a wide audience of viewers, the sponsors hoped someone watching the show would adopt one of the puppies. During the program the host mentioned that past episodes featuring rescued dogs had one hundred percent successful adoption rates.
According to NSALA’s website since 1944 over one million animals’ lives have been saved through their rescue efforts. Thanks to the collaboration of NSALA and Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary, many local puppies have been blessed to find loving homes. “It is truly heartwarming to see Johnson County pups come full circle,” said Melissa Gentry founder of Rescue D.O.G. “After being surrendered to the rescue for various reasons and then make it to the big screen is phenomenal.”
While the idea behind the spotlight is to benefit the animals, many who have adopted a rescue dog feel they have gained far more than the animal they saved. “Getting Brandy off the streets, made my life full when it was in chaos,” said Tara Bargas while discussing an abandoned dog she adopted. “She is the best dog; I can’t wait to come home and see her. She is so happy, tail always wagging.” Offering a stable loving home to an animal in need is a rewarding feeling indeed. Thanks to television’s wide audience now some local puppies have the opportunity to be adopted by a loving family and be given a place to call home.
For more information or to make a donation www.rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org