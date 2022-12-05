The new director of the Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County, Fran Hampton, stated that the faith-based, non-profit center has been undergoing restructuring. Having worked as the assistant director for six years, Hampton knows firsthand what’s needed for the organization to continue serving the needs of local families. The Pregnancy Support Center offers help, infant necessities, and counseling to new and expectant mothers free of charge.
“Making a difference where life begins” is the mission statement of the Pregnancy Center. Though they focus on helping the women of Johnson County, they were recently able to help women across the globe when they were informed by former Johnson County resident and Physician’s Assistant Daniel Jones of the desperate need for an ultrasound machine in war-torn Ukraine.
“It was divine intervention,” Hampton said, “as Daniel, who for years volunteered his services performing ultrasounds at the Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County, was in Ukraine working with a medical missionary organization, saw the need of the expectant mothers there, and contacted us about our machine which wasn’t in use, allowing us to ‘give back by donating our machine to help the women of Ukraine.”
To become a client at the Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County, women must be pregnant or have a child under one year. The Pregnancy Center is busy working on their upcoming Christmas project, ‘The Greatest Gift,’ where established clients will be invited to pick out gifts for their children. With Christmas fast approaching, individuals, organizations, and churches are encouraged to consider donating to the Pregnancy Support Center, as there is a continuous need- especially for diapers, wipes, new infant clothing, car seats, strollers, and more, and to make it even easier to donate, the center has an Amazon Wishlist that can be found on their Facebook page.
The Pregnancy Center is seeking new board members and community volunteers who support the center’s core values and have a heart for young and expectant mothers. Help is needed in many areas, including monetary donations, peer counseling, clothes laundering, and cleaning, and volunteering for just a few hours a month can help tremendously. Local seniors are encouraged to volunteer. Hampton said that “without the help and commitment of our wonderful volunteers, we would not be able to offer these important and necessary services to the community.”
“Working with these young women over the last six years has been a blessing to me, as I love helping the families in our community,” Hampton said.
If interested in helping out monetarily, donating your time and talent, or needing the offered services, call the Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County (423)727-8600, visit their Facebook page or website www.pregnancysupportcenterofjc.com, or drop in, 917 Crossroads Drive, in Mountain City, TN.