Members of Back Roads Blue Grass entertain a sizable crowd last Tuesday evening on the Johnson County Center for the Arts Pickin' Porch. The 2023 Summer Jam season is now in full swing as familiar faces and talented musicians perform many favorites on the Pickin’ Porch just outside the Johnson County Center for the Arts building on every second and fourth Tuesday evenings.
