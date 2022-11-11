On Memorial Day weekend, 2014, the Iron Mountain Riders cruised through Marion, Virginia, where rider Judy McGuire recalls her first sight of their display of flags and crosses on the courthouse lawn.
“700 flags blowing in the wind,” she says, “Each representing somebody I didn’t know, but it didn’t matter. I teared up.”
“It’s impressive to see that many flags and what they represent,” her husband Bill, an Army veteran, adds. “Not only the person they represent but the idea that these people were willing to die for.”
On Memorial Day 2015, over 100 flags and crosses representing Johnson County’s fallen heroes stood on the courthouse lawn. The Riders walked through the rows of flags, deeply moved, and by the time they returned to Mountain City, they were already planning to recreate the experience for Johnson County. They contacted the organizers of the Marion display to get advice, and soon the whole club was hitting every Lowes and Home Depot within 60 miles, not just for supplies but donations. Tri-State Growers joined the effort, the VFW got them flags at cost, and local resident Jimmy Bonifacino did the lettering.
“Once the flags were up,” Bill recalled, “We’d see people walking through, and they’d say, ‘Oh, he was my uncle.’ They gave everything they had, and they left so many relatives, so we’re not going to let them be forgotten.”
So, twice a year, the club has placed the flags and crosses on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Through the years, they have been joined by others who wanted to be a part of the experience, and the advent of QR Codes has now made it possible, thanks to the efforts of Cristy Dunn and the Johnson County Center for the Arts, for people to read about the heroes represented. But time and age have made it necessary for the Iron Mountain Riders to pass the torch, and they have selected the Hometown Service Coalition to take on Flags for Heroes.
“When Judy and Bill asked if our group would be willing to take this over, everyone was honored even to be asked,” Carolyn Roark, the treasurer for HSC, recalls. “As you can tell, it is a top-notch program. As it passes to us, we want to do it right and to do it well.”
We are sitting in the newly opened Know Better Coffee with Judy and Bill, who have brought in one of the crosses with the QR code to show Roark. She immediately grabs her phone and scans the code.
“Glenn Jim Greer from Laurel. Born in 1886,” she says, reading. “He was a private in the U.S. Army and went to France in World War I. They had bad intel, continuous rain, and heavy fog. They walked right past two or three or three German machine gun nests. When the fog lifted, they were surrounded. Oh, he was killed. He was just 22. Where did you get these pictures? Is this his cross in France? This is just amazing, Judy.”
She also reads about William Wray, who was one of the members of the first Special Forces unit in World War II that took Monte la Difensa in Italy, a campaign that became the basis for the 1968 film The Devil’s Brigade.
“They had to climb a vertical cliff that the Germans thought was unscalable,” Judy says. “There was artillery and mortar fire to distract the Germans, and some of them said it was like climbing through hell with all the smoke and noise. Wray was there, one of the first Special Forces, and he was killed during that campaign.”
It is stories like these that the McGuires and Roark hope to capture the imagination and admiration of the young people in Johnson County. After all, the heroes were, in reality, mostly very young men, some no older than the seniors now walking the halls of Johnson County High School.
“The great majority of them were under 21,” Judy said. “They came off their dad’s farms to go into war. When you read about their last few days before they died, they were playing baseball, cards, and sitting around the bunker waiting on an offensive. They didn’t set out to be heroes, but they are. And they were all so young.”
“I think education is the next step,” Carolyn says, becoming excited as she talks. Talking to the high school, and having groups come down and use their phones, and read about these men, perhaps write a paper for their history class. Have a presentation with veterans, maybe at Heritage Hall. We can coordinate that with the school system. I think that’s the next step.”
It’s clear that the new team coming in has the ideas and enthusiasm to reassure the McGuires that their baby is in good hands. Besides, they aren’t quitting. They plan to be there working just as hard as they have every year but with less pressure.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Bill says, laughing. “I’ll crawl from flag to flag if I have to.”
The flags and crosses will be displayed on the lawn of the Johnson County Courthouse thanks to the Iron Mountain Riders. They are Starla Brooks, Robin, and Joyce Cress, Roger and Wanda Gentry, Robyn Grayson, Lee Greever, Steve Marmie, Bob McDonald, Judy, Bill, and Pat McGuire, Matt and Ashley Osborne, Lane and Lisa Sentell, David and Anita Smiley, Randy and Paula Stewart, And Gay Triplett.
For more information, visit jocoartcenter.org/community-stories-archive.html.