Reaction to an article published by The Tomahawk last week about the local manufacturing plant, Parkdale Mills Plant 16, shutting its doors this month has prompted many to have their say and express their opinion on social media about the plant well as the story and its producers.
The article concluded with the statement that The Tomahawk has reached out to the company for comment, but Parkdale did not respond. However, the newspaper received a call from Parkdale officials after the article reached its readers.
On December 15, 2022, Parkdale Vice President of Human Resources Karen Menting, from Gastonia, NC, responded to the questions pertaining to Parkdale Plant 16 shutdown.
Upon hearing the shutdown news, many residents were curious or concerned about Plant 16 shutting down for good. Menting assured the shutdown is only temporary, stating: “no, they are not shutting down permanently,” which is good news for anyone anticipating returning to work.
When asked why the shutdown was necessary and especially so close to the holidays, Menting said that Plant 16 “had too much inventory.” She did, however, mention that “the company works at the pace of its customers.”
According to anonymous sources, employees are expecting to return just after the new year. However, when Menting was asked when Plant 16 will be reopening, she said, “I don’t know. I don’t have a definitive date, but we will be”.
As to how much notice employees were given to prepare for the extended hiatus, Menting also lacked a definite answer and said, “I can’t tell you that. Typically a couple of days.”
While many employees expressed disappointment with the short notice, Menting said company officials posted an “announcement on the information board” for all employees. As for the eligible associates, Menting said, “Parkdale brought in someone from the unemployment office to help people fill out their unemployment.”
The effort is expected to help expedite payments and any potential delays as long as the employee is eligible to receive unemployment, and if they didn’t work during the week, unemployment would have begun.
According to Menting, Parkdale will also be “absorbing all the insurance premiums for December so the employees won’t have any debt upon return,” adding, “no other company does that.” Menting also emphasized that “insurance is typically 25 percent of the base pay.”
That should be some relief as employees scramble to make their January 1, 2023, rent and mortgages with an expected return date after the new year. That would mean employees won’t be returning with insurance premium debt to work through after nearly three weeks, give or take of little to no pay – depending on whether or not they are eligible for unemployment at a significantly reduced amount compared to the pay earned when working a nine or 12-hour shift.
And for some, that is the silver lining. But for all, how all this will truly turn out in real-time remains to be seen.
There is little doubt that Parkdale has been a vital part of the economy in Johnson County and Mountain City, and it is hoped by many, including those who felt blindsided by the company’s seemingly flawed decision, that Parkdale will also remain as such for years to come.