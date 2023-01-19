While officials debate with no permanent solution in sight, flooding at the now infamous section of Highway 91 North and Ackerson Creek Road are to continue to plague motorists traveling to and from Mountain City.
Conditions in the area often lead to several inches to several feet of water, impeding traffic both coming and going.
Officials are aware of the danger and have promised to take steps to correct problems contributing to the issue. But it seems a fix is not to be expected anytime soon.
State Representative Scotty Campbell has met with local officials to brainstorm how to move forward and has been in touch with TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) to look for a permanent solution to this safety issue.
With no good solution in the books, motorists will have to deal with the flooding at the location, which was undeniable during the severe weather event that blew through the region last week, bringing heavy rain followed by snow.
Johnson County 911 dispatch alerted law enforcement and first responders to the flooding once again at Highway 91 North and Ackerson Creek Road last Thursday evening.
Commenting on the problem, Campbell updated The Tomahawk about the results of his communication with TDOC and its reply to the inquiry of what can and will be done to remedy the situation.
In response, Campbell’s office received a thank you for the inquiry last month, which in part stated, “When the issue came up earlier in 2022, TDOT staff performed a hydraulic analysis of the area to look for any deficiencies that could be found or potential remedies. The analysis showed that due to the proximity of the road to the creek that this area was prone to flooding. Additionally, the analysis showed that a private structure compounded the issue, leading to flooding occurring more often in this area. Since the structure is on private property, the Department has no authority to remove or make improvements to the structure.”
According to TDOT, the department has previously spoken to the owner of the property concerning the structure at the field entrance but said that., “The owner has not made any improvements to the structure, and therefore the persistent issues will likely occur on moderately heavy rain events.”
TDOT did meet with Johnson County Mayor Potter earlier this month and discussed this issue with him as well.
In conclusion, the message read, “This area is designated as a floodplain per FEMA, and unfortunately, there are roads that are inside or adjacent to floodplains that must be closed or flagged during heavy rain events.”
TDOT is promising to continue to “monitor the area during heavy rain events to ensure that proper actions are taken should the water level reach the roadway.”
For now, motorists will have to be vigilant while traveling portions of Highway 91 in question.
More specifically, Campbell stated, “My hope is that TDOT can work more closely with the landowner and get the issue resolved. For a multitude of reasons, we do not need water pooling up onto or over Highway 91. This is definitely a problem area, and we have no reason for safety to be at risk.”
For more information, please visit the Tennessee Department of Transportation.