Mountain City’s Police Department (MCPD) Officers donated over $200 to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The monies were collected as part of the No Shave November campaign.
Patrolmen of the Mountain City Police Department understand the importance of fighting crime with awareness, early detection, deterrence, or treatment, and took advantage of the well-known platform, “No-Shave November,” to help combat the impacts of cancer with the same strategies.
During the month of November, participating officers donated a minimum of $25 for the opportunity to wear a beard while on patrol.
“All of the proceeds we raised went to Johnson County Cancer Support Group,” MCPD Lieutenant Jeff Norman said.
Officers who donate are not required to grow facial hair; however, all participating officers who donated were permitted to grow their facial hair during November. Patrolmen sporting the bushy look showed bearded faces with pride, knowing that they helped bring awareness and provide funds directly to the people of the community they serve and protect.
The platform No-Shave November was founded to raise money for cancer awareness and support. The idea behind the concept is for participants to put down their razors for one month and use the money towards a donation to charity.
“The whole reason was to get Flo some money for the community,” said Norman. “The Cancer Support group does so much for Johnson County.”
Bellamy founded the Johnson County Support group in 1988 with Bobby Smith as a way for locals to receive group counseling. The group has secured transportation to medical appointments, obtained medical supplies, built ramps for wheelchairs, and even supplemented utility bills. From those humble beginnings, the group has helped Johnson Countians in ways too numerous to count.
“We try to help support patients,” said Bellamy. “We try to care for immediate needs and let them know ‘your community is here for you.’”
One of those immediate needs is gasoline to travel for medical appointments, like daily radiation treatments. Those daily visits can be cost-prohibitive for many cancer patients; thus, the Johnson County Support group offers practical help. While discussing the cost of gasoline supplied by the Support Group, Bellamy said, “Our gas bill for November was over $1,000.” While that number seems large, Bellamy added, “Imagine how much it costs to drive every day to Johnson City for radiation treatments. That adds up fast.”
Caring for the needs of others is cost prohibitive; donations are appreciated to help offset some of the expenses incurred.
“We are so thankful,” Bellamy said about the recent donation from Mountain City Police officers. “The officers bring awareness to men’s health issues, especially the importance of getting their screenings.”
To donate to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group outside this fundraiser, please get in touch with Flo Bellamy at (423) 727-2942 or visit her and other staff at the Johnson County Community Center.