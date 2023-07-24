Mountain City Police Department was pleased to announce receiving some monetary assistance, thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
“When I applied for this grant, I didn’t expect so much,” said Chief of Police Joey Norris during the July city council meeting.
The grant contract begins on August 1, 2023, and is completed on April 2, 2028. The money allotted is $40,000 per year, up to a total of $200,000, with a cost share of $5,000. Chief Norris had addressed council members asking for permission to accept the grant.
“I need your approval to enter into a contract,” said Norris, which has prompted a discussion regarding how the grant works, including the cost share aspect.
Prior to voting, and for the benefit of everyone present, Alderman Jason Bryan asked for the cost share to be explained.
“Tennessee typically requires a cost share,” said Audra Gerty, Interim City Recorder. “If we spend the $40,000 allotted, I figure our share would be no more than $5,000.”
The grant stipulates the money cannot be used towards police officers’ wages, travel, or meals, rather, it is to be used for training and equipment.
That the monetary help is greatly appreciated by Mountain City Police Department, there is little doubt.
“I am excited,” said Norris. “When the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy reached out to me, I had a cadet in training out there. Even though the grant starts in August, they will allow me to pay for him retroactively.”
That was a generous offer because training officers to do the job requires not only extensive schooling through the police academy, but the equipment needed is also costly.
“To send someone to school, and just basic equipment, like uniform and gun, costs close to $10,000,” said Norris. The grant money can be used to lessen the city’s burden of the money needed to keep its residents safe. “I am happy about the grant. Anytime I can save money for the city, it is good.”
Norris added, “If I need to hire someone in the next five years, that money can be applied toward new hires to put them on the road."
Currently, ten police officers are employed by Mountain City Police Department. “I would like to have one more.”
City council members approved the motion to accept the grant contract.
