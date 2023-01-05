The Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) is receiving a much-needed upgrade.
MCPD, located at 210 South Church Street, Mountain City, is a busy office. The department handles all police matters within the city limits of Mountain City. The law enforcement agency consists of nine Tennessee POST Commission-certified officers. Between visitors and staff, the floor has seen a lot of traffic over the decades since originally installed. “The floors are decades old and worn out,” said Chief of Police Joey Norris. While commenting on the need to replace the old floors, Mayor Jerry Jordan said they are probably “thirty years old or older.”
In addition to new flooring, the department will also receive sheetrock and a fresh coat of new paint. All supplies needed, including the paint, paint brushes, and laminate flooring, was purchased locally at Big John’s Closeouts. "The materials and supplies came from Big John's,” said Norris, “which is good because we shopped local and support local businesses."
The discussion to upgrade MCPD was on the agenda at a recent City Council meeting. After a unanimous vote, council members approved $4,500 for the project. “I really appreciate the city council giving us the green light and its support to do some upgrades at the station,” said Norris. “It is much needed as we haven't had any upgrades or renovations for a long time. The walls are paneling without any insulation.”
“Mountain City Police Department building will look first class in 2023,” said Mayor Jordan, “New laminate flooring, sheetrock, and paint will brighten the department up.”
None of the monies approved by the City Council will be spent on labor costs. Members of the city street department crew and trustees from the jail volunteered to do the work. “A small crew from the city has been painting the walls and laying the floor,” said Norris.
Facelifts take time, and the upgrades to the department are no exception. Although some progress has been made, the brightening process is not quite finished. “We have about two to three weeks left till completion,” said Norris.
As the downtown enters a new year, visitors to the MCPD will enter a newer, brighter, upgraded building, thanks to the hard work of everyone involved.
For more information, visit Mountain City Police Department 210 South Church Street or call (423) 727-2909.