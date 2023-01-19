Mountain City Elementary is pleased to announce its “Teachers of the Year” for the school year 2023-2024. Representing grades PreK-4 is Mrs. Jayme Davis, and Mrs. Elizabeth Miller has been selected to represent grades 5th-6th and specialty areas.
Mrs. Davis, a special education teacher, attended Virginia Intermont College, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction with a Reading emphasis from Grand Canyon University. She received her Special Education/Reading Intervention endorsement from Carson Newman University. Mrs. Davis is currently in her 5th year of teaching at Mountain City Elementary.
Mrs. Miller is the 6th grade ELA teacher at Mountain City Elementary. She is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, having earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in Secondary Education and a Master of Education in Elementary Education. Mrs. Miller is currently in her 4th year of teaching at the school.
When asked about the joys of teaching, Mrs. Davis replied, “What I enjoy the most about teaching is witnessing the ‘aha’ moments every day as students discover new things and master new skills. There is nothing better than seeing the excitement in their eyes when they finally ‘get it,’ whether it is mastering a new skill or understanding a difficult concept. It is so rewarding to see their confidence grow!
Mrs. Miller stated, “My favorite aspect of being a teacher is building meaningful relationships with my students. I love watching how they grow and improve throughout the school year.”
The school wishes to congratulate Mrs. Davis and Mrs. Miller on receiving the honor of Teacher of the Year.