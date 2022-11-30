Small businesses in Mountain City had some extra visitors as residents supported the shop-local initiative last Saturday.
“We are celebrating small business Saturday,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts. “We really appreciate the community shopping local. It makes a huge difference. We have over seventy artists, and we’ve had good sales for them today.”
In an effort to encourage consumers to expand their shopping experience, several businesses promoted the Reindeer Run game. This game invites shoppers to visit local stores to get their gameboard validated for a chance to win special prizes. Commenting on how the game successfully encouraged shoppers to visit different stores, Dunn said, “People are visiting stores they haven’t before. We had more gameboards turned in than ever before.”
Although fabulous prizes awaited the winners of the Reindeer Run game, some considered the activities associated with shopping local to be even more valuable. The Johnson County Center for the Arts held a “make an ornament” class that was attended by many. “I wish we had more tables,” said Tara Belk, Artist, “We have had all ages make an ornament, the really little kids came with their grandparents, so it was an intergenerational event.” While the children had an opportunity to express their artistic side, it is the memories that were made on Saturday that will be treasured for years to come. “I love that it gave something creative to do, but it’s more than that. We are building memories,” said Brittany Westberry.
Although making ornaments is not a new event for the holiday season, this year was a little extra special. “Last year we made ornaments, but they were air dried,” said Dunn, “This year they are ceramic. We are excited to use a kiln this year thanks to the Tennessee Arts Commission.”
After completing the ornament-making, patrons were invited to stop off at the Epic Hot Chocolate Bar. This was no ordinary hot cocoa stop; peppermint and marshmallows were the highlight for many. One shopper commented, “I don’t even like marshmallows, but these had specks of peppermint that melted in the chocolate. It was really special.” It wasn’t just chocolate on the bar. Guests could also try some spiced tea.
It is safe to say the annual event was considered a great success. Thanks to the additional businesses joining the shop local initiative, Dunn reports one of her regular customers was able to accomplish her holiday shopping using only stores around Mountain City. “It has really grown,” said Dunn. “This year, you can get everything locally.” Organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event with plans to see even more businesses added to the shop-local roster.
For more information, visit The Johnson County Center for the Arts, 127 College Street.