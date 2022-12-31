The old building, once known as Family Prescription Center, located beside Johnson County Bank on Main Street, will finally be occupied, adding to the number of new businesses that have opened in downtown Mountain City.
The once much-visited building that sat vacant for nearly four years will now be the new home to Knerr’s Vintage Treasures and Pappy’s Gang Sporting Goods, owned and managed by Debi Knerr of Trade TN.
“I am so excited to bring another business to Main Street,” said Knerr, adding, “I feel truly blessed to have the opportunity to bring my vintage treasures to downtown Mountain City, adding to the list of great businesses that have been present on Main Street for years, while joining several new stores including A Latte Cafe on Main, just up the road as well as Local’s Deli on the corner of Main and South Church Street.”
Knerr emphasized that while her store in Trade has been running with much success, bringing the business into a cluster of other successful shops in the heart of town is not only a good business decision but a wonderful addition to the community offering visitors, tourists, and local residents another shop to explore and shop.
“I am friends with other business owners, and we want to create an inviting downtown,” she said.
Knerr’s Vintage Treasures and Pappy’s Gang Sporting Goods promise a nice variety of goods. Aside from a large selection of antiques and collectibles, the new business will feature a general store with Amish jams and Jellies, Ashe County cheese, and butter, to name a few.
“We will also have hunting, and fishing gear, hiking and camping goods along with trapping, guns, ammo, and related accessories. The outpouring of love and support from our community to bring our business town has been amazing,” Knerr said. “It has helped with the decision to make the move.”
Much is planned for the next couple of months for Knerr and the business. The reopening of the popular business is slated for February 1, 2023. A grand open, ribbon cutting ceremony, and celebration are also on the roster for a little later in the year when the weather is warmer.
Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Saturday day, 10-5, with the business to be closed on Sunday and Monday.
There is little doubt that the opening of Knerr’s Vintage Treasures and Pappy’s Gang Sporting Goods is a testimony to the current trend and growth for Johnson County and Mountain City.