Autumn is an exciting time for many children heading into another school year. Every student has back-to-school needs that can be cost-prohibitive for parents and caregivers to provide.
To help lessen some of the burden and fill a need, a new program has been started to collect shoes. The Longhorn Laces program accepts donations of new or gently used tennis shoes, crocs, and cleats of all sizes.
“I saw a need for shoes for our students,” said Keesha Rhudy, Johnson County Schools’ Social Worker. “I would have teachers and students come and ask me, ‘Do you have any shoes?’ The student would be wearing the wrong size, or they were torn up. So many were needing shoes all the time, I thought we need a shoe bank, like a food bank.”
What started as a small effort to help her students has grown into a significant need.
After donating her shoes and her children’s shoes and asking around, Rhudy decided to reach out to the community for support.
“I went on social media and made flyers,” said Rhudy. “I have given away at least fifty pairs, mainly from me asking people. I hope to have all the sizes, so every child in need can have a pair that fit.”
Every parent can attest to how fast children grow out of shoes. It seems like just as soon as they get a pair, they do not fit. In addition, some simply cannot afford shoes. Rhudy explains that the donated shoes make a powerful impact on these children in need.
“Some kids, the only shoes they wear are the ones I gave them; it’s all they have,” said Rhudy. “Some kids have never had a pair of Nike brand shoes; they are so excited when they see a pair with the Nike logo.”
Rhudy hopes to reach out to the community will expand the number of shoes she currently has.
“I have some shelves in my office and a cabinet. I have mainly women’s, I need men’s, and I need all the sizes from Pre-K to twelfth grade.”
The community may donate at Johnson County Middle School, 278 Fairground Hill, Mountain City, or call 423-727-2610 for more information.