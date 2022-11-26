The Litter Chick, not to be mistaken for The Litter Chicks, plural, all started with a fed-up Joellyn Smith, a resident of Johnson County for twelve years, said, “I got fed up seeing all the trash on the side of the road, while on my way to work.”
Deciding to act, Smith began to clean up the trash on the route she takes to work. The twelve-mile stretch was just the beginning. Smith started a Facebook group, ‘The Litter Chick,’ because she initially wanted to be anonymous. That didn’t last long. After a while, she decided to recruit friends who were also tired of seeing this beautiful county subjected to those who didn’t care enough to pick up after themselves.
Friend and plural to The Litter Chicks, Emme Kob also commented when asked why she got involved, “I can’t stand seeing the litter on the roads; it’s not how I grew up.” Kob continued passionately, “I was on board from the get-go.”
Dennis Shekinah, The Litter Chicks, “promotor agent,” was another one who was in it to win it. Helping Smith and Kob to promote the cause every resident of Johnson County benefits from.
Bright yellow vests, gloves, and yellow trash bags in hand, these ladies, including honorary Litter Chick Sheila Caldwell, and Mayor Larry Potter, joined in to Make Johnson County Clean Again.
“The Litter Chicks is a Grass Roots neighborhood organization that wanted to jump on board with TDOT’s No Trash November and organize another trash pick-up day,” Smith said. Innovative thinking just before winter sets in.
The Litter Chicks became a county-wide endeavor in April 2021, when it became a county-wide annual event. Smith and Kob both agreed that you could start in your neighborhood or at the gas station when you see receipts on the ground. When asked if they were afraid of the stigma of seeing someone pick up trash on the side of the road would look like, they both laughed and said, “people actually stop and say thank you.” Kob added, “it’s fun, and sometimes you find some money.”
Kob once found fifty dollars while picking up trash, and Smith found one hundred. If that isn’t motivation enough, cleaning up your county for the sake of keeping Johnson County clean should be. Above all, be safe, wear bright colors, start with a random piece of debris, and work your way up to a full bag. Every piece helps.
Caldwell added, “there is a litter grant for Johnson County, and The Litter Chicks help ensure the grant is fulfilled properly.”
The number of people they expected to show up between 8:30-9 a.m. on the cold Saturday morning was between 12-24. The amount of trash picked up in weight won’t be known until after the dump opens back up and the garbage gets weighed.
For future events for The Litter Chicks and the Watauga Lake Clean up, typically held in September, please visit their Facebook pages, www.facebook.com/groups/503654267452854,