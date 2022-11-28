No Limits to Fantasy
People love a good story. It doesn’t matter who, what, when, where, or why, as long as it’s a good story it will have an audience. Fantasy stretches our imagination in so many different directions, and has done so since the earliest days of recorded history. Fantasy stories, like most stories, are basically people stories. (People being very loosely defined.) Memorable characters make memorable stories. Below are some book series, old and new, that have memorable characters. More books in these series are available in ebook format at reads.overdrive.com, accessible from the library website, johnsoncolib.org, Home page, under Download ebook or audiobook. Use the search function to find a specific book.
Fantasy Book Series
The Dresden Files, Jim Butcher, F BUT
Meet Harry Dresden, Chicago’s only publically practicing wizard/detective. Harry's life is a mess, but he still tries to help the little guys with problems on the supernatural side. Harry will do what’s right, regardless of the personal costs. A total of 43 books are available, most as ebooks.
The Magic of Xanth, Piers Anthony, available as ebooks only
Xanth is a magical land that coincidentally looks like Florida. People in Xanth have a single magical talent that they have to display by a certain age or they will be banned to Mundania, where magic doesn’t exist. Puns run rampant in these stories. Twenty-four books in this youth friendly series are available.
The Dragon Riders of Pern, Anne McCaffrey, F MAC
Welcome to Pern, a world settled by Earth many centuries ago. Catastrophe has caused the settlers to lose all technology, but fire-breathing dragons were created as human partners before the technology collapse. They are needed to survive. With 28 books available, most as ebooks, this series will keep you in reading material for a while.
The Next Great Awakening, L Wolfram, New J PB WOL
Recommended by a reader, this first book in a new series by a new local author has just been released. Gloria and Ignis set out to rescue their parents. On the way they learn about the ancient powers of their ancestors, and a terrible curse that will soon manifest. Will they survive the forces of evil aligned against them and reunite their family?
