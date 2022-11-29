While most of the country was focused on the midterm elections residents of Mountain City were casting their votes for two open seats for Alderman on the City Council.
As registration closed three local candidates were officially in the running including Stevens, Lawrence Keeble and Jason Bryan. Incumbent Alderman, Keeble was running for reelection.
Fellow alderman Bud Crosswhite did not seek reelection after accepting the Council’s decision to make him interim city recorder filling the position left open by Sheila Shaw in August.
Keeble wasted no time to advertise his reelection campaign with an old school method –a wooden sign with the simple phrase, “Elect Lawrence Keeble to City Council” securely fasted on the back of his pickup truck.
The effort has once again paid off for the 81-year-old who has used the same sign for several times during his local political career.
“I used some other methods as well this time, such as advertising in The Tomahawk as well as social media but I know that the sign worked,” Keeble said.
And he was right. The old school method worked.; voters chose to reelect Keeble who received the most votes out of the three in the running.
“I feel that the main reason of course for winning the seat again is my reputation of honesty and experience,” Keeble added.
And rightly so. Keeble has been a resident of Johnson County for forty-one years, and nearly half of that time he has chosen to serve the city he loves as an elected official.
While serving as town Mayor from March 2011 until November of 2016 , his experience has served the city well. “I love the people of Johnson County,” he said.
Keeble emphasized that while learning from the past has taught him many invaluable lessons, it is the future he is most concerned about, including the issue of city water.
“We need to get another source of water,” he said. “Looks like our city will have an influx of people and we are going to need more water.”
Keeble was part of the recent decision to complete a survey determining the best location to access more water.
“The council has worked very hard, I like this council, I love the mayor and I want to help him a few more years” said Keeble.
With another term Keeble will be serving Mountain City along side City Mayor Jerry Jordan, vice Mayor Jerry Horn, and Aldermen Dustin Shearin, and newly elected council member Jason Bryan.
For more information about the Mountain City government, please visit www.mountaincitytn.org