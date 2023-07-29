The Honorable Julie R. Canter was sworn in as the interim general sessions and juvenile court judge at the Johnson County Courthouse in Mountain City on July 10. Judge Canter replaces former judge Perry Stout, whose resignation went into effect on July 8.
Canter, a native of Johnson County, is a former prosecutor for the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office, where she served as the Division Head in the criminal court. She returned home to enter private practice in 2018.
With offices in Kingsport, Elizabethton, and Mountain City, Canter represents clients in both civil and criminal matters of family law, personal injury, and criminal defense. Tennessee law affords the newly appointed judge time to wind down her busy private practice and caseload as she assumes her position on the bench so that no existing clients are left hanging.
Just two weeks into her new role, Canter said of her immediate goals, “This county has some wonderful employees who have been through a lot. We have the opportunity to turn the page and start fresh.” Canter also has a keen focus on identifying areas that present opportunities for improvement that directly impact the county, namely fines and cost collection.
Canter will serve the remainder of the term until the next election in 2024, though she has indicated a clear intention for a judicial career beyond this interim appointment, commenting, “I hope the citizens of Johnson County will see fit to vote for me and put their trust in me.”
Of maintaining the impartiality of the judiciary in her hometown community, Canter said, as attorneys and judges, “there are ethics rules that guide us, and if you follow the rules, you don’t run astray.”
Canter joins the ranks of an increasing number of women on the bench in Tennessee. In August 2022, Davidson County swore in a record 18 female judges elected or reelected to the bench. While the Johnson County Circuit Court is already home to Judges Lisa Rice & Suzanne Cook, the Circuit Court Clerk’s office advises that Canter is believed to be the first woman to hold the position of the General Sessions Court in this county.
Described as a tenacious fighter, Canter put herself through college and law school. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology from the University of East Tennessee State University and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the Appalachian School of Law. In her downtime, she enjoys water skiing, wakeboarding, working on her home, or spending time with her pets, a German shepherd Gatsby, two dachshunds, Prince and Coco, and Dolly, her parrot.